Former Shelby Police Chief Sentenced for Embezzling Thousands

A former West Michigan police chief has been sentenced after he pocketed money from the

fees collected when doing salvage inspections.

Earlier this year former Village of Shelby Police Chief Robert Wilson pled guilty to one felony count of Embezzlement of more than $20,000 but less than $50,000 – and one count of Motor Vehicle-False Certification.

Wilson was charged following an investigation into the salvage vehicle inspections he conducted which revealed he was not turning the collected fees over to the Village of Shelby in Oceana County.

The inspections took place between December of 2013 and November of 2015.

According to the Michigan Attorney General – inspections done by Michigan law enforcement officers on salvage vehicles can cost up to $100.

Wilson was sentenced to five months in jail, he will also be on probation for three years and is ordered to pay $70,000 in restitution to the Village of Shelby.