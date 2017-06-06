Traverse City Man Arrested on Numerous Charges After Police Receive Call of Suspicious Vehicle

A Traverse City man was arrested on multiple charges after police were called to a suspicious vehicle complaint in Leelanau County.

At approximately 4:30 Monday morning Leelanau County Deputies were called to the report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Sugar Loaf Golf Course.

A caller said they saw a large white vehicle and heard people moving around.

A sheriff’s patrol Sergeant responded and found a white motor home with a trailer on Wingfoot Circle near the golf course.

The trailer was said to have two golf carts on it.

The Sergeant talked to the driver of the motorhome he allegedly gave false information several times before he was identified as a 31-year-old man from Traverse City.

The driver was also found to have three outstanding warrants out of Traverse City for aggravated assault, domestic assault, and retail fraud.

He was also driving on a suspended license, while the golf carts on the trailer had been stolen from the golf course and the motorhome was stolen from Grand Traverse County.

The driver was arrested for felony operating while intoxicated, fourth offense, possession of the stolen vehicles, driving on a suspended license, sixth offense, and the three outstanding warrants.

He is lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.