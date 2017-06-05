UPDATE – Police Locate Missing Cheboygan County Man

Police in Cheboygan County say they have located a missing man.

The Cheboygan County Sheriff had asked for your help in locating a missing man on Monday.

According to the sheriff, deputies were called to the home of 20-year-old Abraham Glazier in Wolverine at approximately 6:30 Monday morning.

Deputies say he left a note for his parents saying he would be back in November.

Glazier was said to be intellectually disabled, functioning at the level of a 10-year-old.

He was located in the city of Cheboygan around 9:30 at night. He was said to safe and fine and reunited with his parents.

A citizen spotted Glazier and called police with his location.

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department thanks the public for helping locate Glazier.