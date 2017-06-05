Coast Guard Reminds Boaters to Steer Clear of Cargo Vessels after Downstate Collision

The Coast Guard is reminding boaters to steer clear of cargo vessels on the Great Lakes, after a boat collided with one and sank near Detroit over the weekend.

The collision happened on Lake St. Clair Sunday morning, approximately two miles offshore of Grosse Pointe Woods.

A 17-foot boat collided with a 406-foot Canadian cargo vessel.

The master of the cargo vessel radioed in the collision and that the operator of the pleasure craft was in the water.

A rescue crew from the Coast Guard responded and found the operator clinging to a buoy.

He was uninjured, but his boat was damaged and sank.

The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Coast Guard reminds the boating public to stay well clear of cargo vessels on the Great Lakes and river systems.

These large vessels are typically restricted in their maneuverability due to their deep drafts and can only operate in marked navigational channels. Recreational boaters should be fully aware of their own vessel’s capabilities and limitations, as well as the depth of water where they are traveling.