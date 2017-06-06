Truck Crashes, Catches on Fire on Mackinac Bridge

The Mackinac Bridge was closed for several hours Sunday morning following a crash where a truck caught on fire.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority – the accident happened at approximately 12:20 Sunday morning.

It happened on the causeway leading up the bridge.

A truck that was headed northbound rear-ended a trailer, causing the trailer to jackknife and the driver of the truck towing the trailer to lose control.

The trailer was carrying farm equipment, which spilled onto the roadway.

The truck that hit the trailer then guardrail and caught on fire.

The crash did cause damage to the roadway and guardrail.

The pickup truck and trailer were considered total losses and crews spent several hours cleaning the scene.

The truck that was towing the trailer was able to continue driving.

No one was seriously injured in the crash and the Mackinac Bridge was reopened to traffic around 2:30am.