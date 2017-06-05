Three Teens Arrested for Arson in Cadillac

Three teens have been arrested for arson in Cadillac.

Their arrest comes from an investigation into multiple suspicious fires that had been reported in the Cadillac area over the weekend.

Early Saturday morning Cadillac Police were called to two suspicious fires, one was by the Cadillac High School and another at Foster Brothers Indoor Storage.

The fire at the High School was in an outside trash can and caused little damage, but the one at the storage unit caused minor damage to the structure.

The Cadillac Fire Department’s Fire Marshall says accelerants were used in each case and the fires were caused by arson.

Throughout the weekend police investigated several other fires, two more happened on Saturday and another on Sunday.

Officers were called to a report of molotov cocktail at a home on Lincoln Street, in that case a fuse had been lit, but the contents of the bottle did not ignite.

While checking the property at the McKinley Elementary School, officers discovered that accelerants had been used to set a pile of leaves next to the building. The fire was not able to sustain itself and did not cause any damage to the property.

The on Sunday officers were called to investigate the attempted arson of a box truck on Washington Street. In that case a rope had been lowered into the truck’s fuel tank and lit, but the fuel tank did not ignite and the truck was not damaged.

During the investigation officers identified possible suspects and established probable cause to charge the suspects with arson.

The three teens, a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, and a 15-year-old boy, all from Cadillac, were all taken into custody and are being place in juvenile detention facilities.

According to the Cadillac Police, they anticipate all three will be charged with arson crimes in Wexford County’s Probate Court.