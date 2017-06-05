Police Investigate Wexford County Overdose Death

Police in Wexford County are investigating a possible drug overdose that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday Wexford County Sheriff Deputies were called to a home in South Branch Township, near Hoxeyville for the report of man who had been found dead.

The 47-year-old man was found in a trailer parked on the property when friends came to check on him after noticing he didn’t come into work.

When they found his body they called 911.

On scene deputies say they found evidence of possible intravenous drug use and other drug paraphernalia.

The Traverse Narcotics Team was called in to assist with the scene.

TNT detectives got a search warrant for the property and allegedly recovered marijuana and evidence of intravenous drug use.

TNT is continuing to investigate the death and autopsy of the victim is pending.

Police say they do not suspect foul play was involved in the man’s death at this time.