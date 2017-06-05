Cheboygan County Sheriff Asks for Public’s Help Locating Missing Man

The Cheboygan County Sheriff is asking for your help in locating a missing man.

According to the sheriff, deputies were called to the home of 20-year-old Abraham Glazier in Wolverine at approximately 6:30 Monday morning.

Deputies say he left a note for his parents saying he would be back in November.

Glazier is said to be intellectually disabled, functioning at the level of a 10-year-old.

He is 5’8″, weighs 165 pounds and has short black hair. He was wearing black rimmed glasses and a baseball cap.

He may be riding an orange mountain bike.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.