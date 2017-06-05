Person of the Week – Kim Blaszak

This week’s Person Of The Week is a woman leading her school into the future.

Kim Blaszak is the superintendent of the Lake City Area Schools.

With the most recent project for the school beginning, Blaszak has been instrumental during the past year setting all the pieces in motion.

Aside from that, she has been making sure the school has everything they need.

But Blaszak says its only by the community support the school can improve.

For her work providing for the school Kim Blaszak receives this weeks title of person of the week.

