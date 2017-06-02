Broken Leg and Lucky Mix-up Leads to Million Dollar Windfall for Northern Michigan Couple

A broken leg and a lucky mix-up led to an Ogemaw County couple winning $4 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Max Money instant game.

The winner’s 71-year-old husband says that his wife broke her leg earlier this year and has trouble getting out of the house.

So each week he buys her a few scratch off tickets to help lift her spirits.

One week he bought tickets from a gas station in West Brach and returned a week later to buy more. Without paying much attention he asked for the tickets in the same bin he got them from last week.

Except that the store had moved those tickets and replaced it with the Max Money game.

He decided to try to new game anyway.

When he got home his wife scratched the tickets and was stunned to win $4 million.

The couple chose to receive their prize as a one-time lump sum payment, rather than the annuity.

With their winnings they said plan to invest and maybe take a trip. With the winnings the woman said her husband could finally retire, but he said he’s not sure he wants to. But it’s nice to never have to worry about finances ever again.