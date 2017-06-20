New Fishing Pier Opens in Boyne City

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Boyne City to mark the completion of the new public fishing pier.

The pier is located on Lake Charlevoix just off the west end of Water Street.

Michael Cain, the City Manager, said the pier is an exciting addition to downtown Boyne City and will allow anglers of all experiences levels and abilities to fish safely and conveniently.

The pier is a removable floating dock, complimented by nearby public restrooms, parks, and includes a direct connection to the central business district.

Before the pier, fishing along this area was limited to shore casting and boat access. Adding the pier allows access to the open water near the river’s mouth, without needing a boat.

The funds for the pier came from a grant from the Great Lakes Fishery Trust and matching funds from the city.