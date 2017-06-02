Boat Ramp in Cheboygan County Closes for Repairs

The DNR announced the upcoming closure of a boating access site in Cheboygan County.

The Jewell Road boating access site, which accesses Mullett Lake will temporarily close for improvements beginning Monday.

Site improvements will include the removal of an old concrete ramp and replacement of a new double ramp. Construction is slated to be completed by June 16.

Boaters are encouraged to use one of three alternate boating access sites, which also access Mullett Lake, including Aloha State Park, Mullett Village boating access site and Forks boating access site.

The project is funded through the Michigan State Waterways Fund. The restricted fund, which is derived from boat registration fees and the Michigan marine fuel tax, helps fund the construction, operation and maintenance of public recreational boating facilities.