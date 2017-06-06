Police Confiscate Over Ten Firearms, Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition

A man was arrested for being a felon in possession of firearms.

His arrest came after a tip the sheriff’s office received.

Deputies gathered evidence after receiving the tip and a search warrant was granted.

The man, a 66-year-old man from Chippewa Township, was said to cooperate with deputies.

During the search deputies say the man turned over 9 long guns, 2 pistols, and approximately 15,000 rounds of ammunition.

The weapons and ammunition were located in multiple locations in and around his home. Some of them were even hidden behind panels and in bunker style locations.

The case is being reviewed by the Isabella County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.