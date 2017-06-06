Driver Survives Crashing into Tractor

A driver was arrested in Isabella County after crashing into a tractor.

The accident happened shortly before 3am Friday morning on Pickard Road near Loomis Road.

According to the sheriff’s office – a car driven by a 55-year-old Midland man was traveling on Pickard Road when it crashed into the tractor and disc.

Deputies say the driver was highly intoxicated at the time of the crash. The tractor was said to be well lit and properly marked.

The driver was not injured in the crash, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being arrested for operating while intoxicated causing an accident.