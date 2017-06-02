Police Say Nine People Involved in Multiple Thefts in Isabella County

An investigation into a larceny from a vehicle turned into a much larger case involving 9 suspects and larcenies from homes throughout Isabella County.

The case started when sheriff’s deputies investigated a theft that included a violin, bicycle, and a few other items from a vehicle.

The items were recovered early into the investigation when a suspect allegedly attempted to trade the very expensive violin to a local music store.

But the case began to evolve as deputies continued to investigate. Now they say there is currently nine suspects, adults and juveniles, that have allegedly taken part in either thefts, or possessing stolen property.

The sheriff’s office says multiple homes from throughout the county had items stolen from them.

A large quantity of these stolen items have been recovered from different suspect locations.

The items include long guns, hand guns, chainsaws, hunting supplies, and personal items. The weapons were found buried in a hole in the ground.

Deputies are trying to locate the owners of the stolen property.

The case is still open and under investigation and warrants are being requested from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.