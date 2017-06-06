Seven Arrested in Missaukee County Meth Investigation

Seven people were arrested during an meth investigation in Missaukee County.

The investigation began when the Traverse Narcotics Team got a tip from a Missaukee County business owner that someone had purchased components commonly used to make meth.

The business owner was able to give TNT a description of the suspects and the vehicle they were in.

Detectives located the vehicle at a home in McBain.

Surveillance of this vehicle was set up and it led to two different traffic stops.

In one, the three occupants of the vehicle were arrested on charges of possession of meth and smurfing.

In the other stop, the single occupant of the vehicle was arrested for conspiracy to make meth and for smurfing.

Smurfing is when a person buys their legal limit of pseudoephedrine-based products and they sell or trade them to the people making drugs.

After interviewing the four suspects, TNT detectives got a search warrant for the home where the vehicle had been located.

During that search they found items used to make meth in the home.

Three people living at the home were also arrested during the investigation.

Six of the suspects were arrested in Missaukee County, five were on meth related charges.

They were 35-year-old Johnny Evans, 24-year-old Andrew Young, 48-year-old Tonya Morris, 27-year-old Gregory Morris Jr, 29-year-old Alexia Snoderly.

The sixth person, a 41-year-old McBain man was arrested for a circuit court probation violation and has not been arraigned at this time.