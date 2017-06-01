Groundbreaking Ceremony for Lake City Schools Building Project

June 1st marked the beginning of Lake City Area Schools building project which has been a year in the making.

The process began a last year when the School applied for a millage. The millage was designed to revamp and upgrade the Lake City Schools facility and operations.

This event marked the beginning of construction that will take place over the summer and into next school year and to be completed for the 2018/2019 school year.

The project comes with the goal of having a state of the art facility that will last, allowing it to meet future needs.

The Staff of Lake City Schools wants to thank the community for supporting them each step of the way.