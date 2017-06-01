Number of Boating Accident Deaths Increased in 2016

The number of people killed in boating accidents increased between 2015 and 2016 – that’s according to a report issued by the Coast Guard.

On Wednesday the Coast Guard released the 2016 Recreational Boating Statistics Report.

In the report the number of boating fatalities across the nation in 2016 was 701, a 12% increase from the previous year.

Accidents involving motorboats were the majority of deaths, accounting for 47%, while paddlecraft – canoes, kayaks, and stand up paddleboards – accounted for 24% of lives lost.

Eighty percent of boating accident victims drowned, and of those 83% were not wearing a life jacket.

And here in Michigan, there were 125 boating accidents reported, with 38 deaths and 65 people injured.

The Coast Guard reminds all boaters to boat responsibly while on the water, this includes wearing a life jacket, getting a free safety vessel safety check, and never boating while under the influence.