Cheboygan County Man Accused of Breaking into Home, Stealing Truck

A Cheboygan County man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and stealing a vehicle.

The investigation began when sheriff’s deputies were called to the report of a suspicious situation on Campbell Road in Cheboygan County’s Beaugrand Township shortly before 6 o’clock in the morning on Wednesday.

A caller told 911 that a young man and woman were asking for help because their truck was stuck in the mud.

A deputy arrived on scene and found an abandoned Dodge pickup truck that was stuck.

Deputies investigated and found that the truck had been stolen from the area and that the two suspects had fled into woods nearby.

Deputies determined that the two had broken into a home on Wichlacz Road where items were stolen from inside, along with the truck and a 4-wheeler.

A perimeter was set up and deputies starting closing it up, knowing that the two suspects could not get past it. Eventually they walked out to the deputies around 9am.

The male suspect was identified as Blake Kitchen, a 20-year-old from Cheboygan.

He has been arrested and charged with two counts of home invasion, which are 15-year felonies, along with two counts of motor vehicle theft, five-year felonies, drunk driving, third offense, and habitual offender, third offense.

The habitual offender charges comes from two prior convictions for felony home invasion, and this can enhance the sentencing if Kitchen is convicted.

The second person has not been charged at this time. Sheriff Clarmont says they are continuing to investigate the incident and they are determining if she played any role in the crimes.