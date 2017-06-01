Worker Dies After Falling Through Skylight in Ludington

Police in Ludington are investigating the death of a construction worker fell through a skylight.

It happened Wednesday evening at the Ludington Water Treatment plant on Lakeshore Drive.

Members of the Ludington Police Department were called to the location at approximately 5:30 for the report of an injured worker.

Officers were lead to the clarifier area where the victim was located.

Police say the man had gone through a skylight on the roof, falling thirty feet, before landing on the floor.

EMS arrived on scene and treated the victim before taking him to Spectrum Health in Ludington.

He was taken to Butterworth in Grand Rapids where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Kevin Martinez of Grand Rapids.

An autopsy has been scheduled in Grand Rapids.

The incident remains under investigation.