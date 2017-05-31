Coast Guard Crew Rescues Pregnant Deer During Training Mission

Members of the Coast Guard Station in Manistee were able to put their skills through some real life testing while on a training mission on Wednesday.

During a routine training mission near Harbor Village personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Manistee came across this pregnant deer.

The deer had become trapped between the rocks and was in the water.

Crews worked to free her from the rocks and get her back on shore before she succumbed to exhaustion or hypothermia.

According to the crews, the deer was freed and is recovering from just some minor scrapes.