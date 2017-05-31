Michigan Attorney General Announces Formation of Special Drug Task Unit

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced the creation of a new drug unit within the Attorney General’s Office.

The new unit, the Opioid Trafficking and Interdiction Unit, is designed to help tackle the supply of deadly drugs in Michigan, according to Schuette.

The unit is already prosecuting or has convicted more than a dozen people for cases involving large amounts of delivery of heroin or other opioid-based drug crimes across the state.

Part of Schuette’s Criminal Division, the unit is comprised of four Assistant Attorneys General, each with extensive backgrounds in drug crime prosecution. The Unit will focus on cases that cross both state and county lines, involve multiple major actors, and high volumes of heroin and other opioid-based drugs.

The Unit has already taken on more than 40 cases, with six individuals already convicted and 15 currently facing charges.

An average of five Michigan residents die every day from opioid overdoses and Michigan has been identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as one of 19 states that has had a statistically significant increase in opioid-related deaths.