I-75 Repaving Begins in Crawford County on Monday

MDOT has announced another road construction project that drivers will want to consider in their travel plans.

Starting next week, MODT plans to resurface nearly 6-miles of southbound I-75 in Crawford County.

The work will start from M-93 and go to the I-75 Business Loop in Grayling.

The $587,000 project is said to be a preventative project, designed to extend the life of the roadway.

The work will also correct rutting that has happened on the 5.6 mile section of roadway, which MDOT hopes will reduce ponding water.

The project will require lane closures with traffic shifted into one lane at a time.

The work will begin on Monday and is expected to take most of the month of June to complete, wrapping up by June 30th.