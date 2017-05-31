Family Injured in Head-On Collision

Multiple people were injured in a head-on crash in Leelanau County.

The crash happened on M-22 near Revolds Road in Suttons Bay Township at approximately 10:40 in the morning on Wednesday.

Deputies were called to that location for the report of a two vehicle crash.

On arrival they say they found a white Jeep SUV and a burgandy Subaru both with extensive front end damage.

Police say the Jeep was southbound on M-22 and attempted to pull around a southbound vehicle that was turning into a business’ driveway.

As the Jeep entered the northbound lane it struck head on with the northbound Subaru.

The Subaru was occupied by a family of four from Ohio, the 35-year-old driver, her 34-year-old husband, and their 4-year-old child was taken to Munson for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The 4-year-old had minor injuries and a 1-year-old child was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Jeep, a 79-year-old man from Suttons Bay and his wife were taken to Munson for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was ticketed for failing to maintain control of his vehicle.