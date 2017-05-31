DNR Asks for Public’s Help to Locate Suspects who Burned Mattresses on State Land

Authorities in Benzie County are investigating an illegal burn that happened last week.

The DNR is asking for your help in locating the people who burned household items on public land, near the Village of Lake Ann in Benzie County’s Inland Township.

On May 24th, conservation officers got a report of approximately 20 mattresses and bed spring frames that had been burned on state-managed land.

Among the burned mattresses and box springs were approximately 18 metal head/foot boards.

The head boards are identical and investigators think someone may recognize the large number of these distinctive items.

The DNR says it is illegal to burn mattresses, as well as to dispose of household items on state land.

The fire from burning mattresses damaged approximately a half acre of land, but according to the DNR, had conditions been different it could have spread in a larger forest fire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the DNR’s Report All Poaching hotline at 1.800.292.7800