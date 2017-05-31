Cheboygan County Man Pleads Guilty to CSC with Minor

A Cheboygan County man recently plead guilty to multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Last Friday, 33-year-old Stanley Peek Jr, of Cheboygan, was in court facing three counts of CSC second degree where the victim was under the age of thirteen.

He also faced one count of Child Sexually Abusive Activity.

The charges against Peek came from an investigation where Peek was accused of sexually abusing two children who were visiting his home in 2015 and 2016.

He also is accused of copying child pornography to his computer.

The investigation from referrals from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, who said the children disclosed the sexual abuse to them.

The child pornography charge came from the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office tracing the activity to Peek.

Peek has a previous conviction of CSC fourth degree, meaning force or coercion, among other unrelated felonies. Because of this three of the charges were enhanced due to his status as a habitual offender.

He remains lodged in the Cheboygan County Jail and will be back in court for sentencing on June 29th.