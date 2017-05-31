UPDATE: Police Arrest Suspect in Grand Traverse County ATM Thefts

Police arrested a man in connection with the stolen ATMs out of Grand Traverse County.

Last Friday the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and the Traverse City Police Department received complaints of a man stealing ATMs from two separate hotels.

One of the hotels was in East Bay Township and the other was in Traverse City.

In both cases police say the suspect said they a service repair technician for the machines.

He told hotel staff that the ATMs were outdated and needed to be replaced.

The suspect left behind crates that were said to contain the new machines, but they were actually empty.

Police released that surveillance video in hopes of getting the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Through their investigation police located a home in Paradise Township and executed a search warrant on Tuesday.

Police say they recovered the two stolen ATMs from the hotels at the home as well as other evidence that supports the crime.

During the search police arrested a 48-year-old man for his involvement in the crimes. He was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail.

The Traverse Narcotics Team assisted the Sheriff’s Office and the Traverse City Police with the investigation.