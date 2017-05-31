Man Arrested After Standoff With Police in Kalkaska County

A man was arrested after a standoff with police in Kalkaska County.

The incident happened shortly after 8 o’clock Monday evening.

That’s when Kalkaska County Central Dispatch received a call from a 14-year-old teen.

The teen told dispatchers that his father choked his mother and threw her down, then began firing multiple guns outside of the home.

The teen went on to say that his father had been drinking and locked himself in a pole barn with the guns.

Kalkaska County deputies and the Michigan State Police responded, and once on scene, called for an Emergency Response Team.

Over the next few hours, negotiators and family members spoke with the barricaded man, who then made several threats to both law enforcement and himself.

At around 12:20 Tuesday morning, the man surrendered peacefully, drawing the standoff to a close.

Police have identified the man as Brian Houtman.

He was arraigned on Tuesday, and is being held at the Kalkaska County Jail on $100,000 bond.