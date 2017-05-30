Three Injured in Crash on M-55

Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Missuakee County Tuesday evening.

The accident happened before 8 o’clock in the evening on M-55 near the intersection of LaChance Road.

Authorities on scene told us that car was eastbound on M-55 and had stopped to make the left turn onto LaChance when it was hit in the rear by another vehicle.

This caused the car to spin into the opposite lane, side-swipping a west bound SUV.

Three people, one from each vehicle, was taken to Munson in Cadillac for treatment of minor injuries.

Traffic was backed up for about a half hour while crews worked the scene.