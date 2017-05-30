Lt. Governor Calley Launches Initiative to Change Michigan Legislature from Full-Time to Part-Time

Lt. Governor Brian Calley announced an initiative to reduce Michigan Legislators from full time jobs, to part time positions.

He announced the measure while on Mackinac Island for a conference.

Called the Clean MI Government ballot, it aims to amend the Michigan constitution to switch from a full time to a part time state legislature.

Currently Michigan is only one of nine states that has a full time legislature.

It would also slash the pay and benefits of legislators, to make sure, as Calley said in a statement, that they don’t make more than teachers.

Calley went on to say that this measure would save tax dollars and give them more time to live and work under the very laws they pass.

More information on the initiative can be found on here.