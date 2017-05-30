Driver Arrested for Drunk Driving After Passenger Injured in Crash

A crash in Leelanau County led to the arrest of a driver for drunk driving.

It happened on Saturday at approximately 11:30 at night on South Woddridge Road near West Timbercrest Road.

Deputies were called to that location for the report of a vehicle into a tree.

On arrival emergency responders found a Jeep which had left the roadway, hitting several posts before hitting the tree.

The passenger, a 37-year-old woman from Florida, was pinned inside the vehicle.

Glen Lake Fire personnel worked to free the woman and treat her injuries while the driver of the vehicle was identified as the woman’s 38-year-old husband, who was not injured in the crash.

Deputies say the couple was returning from a wedding reception and the driver had been drinking before the crash.

After the woman was freed from the vehicle and taken to Munson for treatment of her injuries, the driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.