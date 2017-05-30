Swaying Trailer Causes Driver to Lose Control, Roll Vehicle

A driver was injured when they lost control of their vehicle, leading to a crash.

This accident happened on I-75 near Riggsville Road in Munro Township at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon on Monday.

The sheriff says a Dodge pickup was traveling southbound on I-75 pulling a trailer when the trailer began to sway.

A vehicle was being carried on the trailer, and as it started to sway, the driver, 52-year-old Gene Frusti of Midland, lost control of the truck before going on the roadway and overturning.

Frusti sought his own medical treatment and the accident is still being investigated.