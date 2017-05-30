Driver Injured After Crashing into Trees, Rolling Over

A driver was injured after their vehicle went off the road, crashing into trees, and rolling over.

This accident happened on Saturday on M-68 near Osmun Road sometime during the early morning hours.

But it wasn’t until shortly before 9am that emergency crews were alerted and responded to the scene.

Deputies say a Ford Escape, driven by 28-year-old Justin Mason from Onaway, was eastbound on M-68 when he drove off the roadway and hit several trees.

The impact with the trees caused the vehicle to roll onto it’s side.

The accident is believed to have happened several hours before a passerby found the accident scene.

Mason was still inside the vehicle when it was found.

Mason was the only occupant inside the vehicle and he was taken to McLaren Northern Michigan for treatment of unknown injuries.

The sheriff’s office says they do not know the cause of the crash, and the accident is still under investigation.