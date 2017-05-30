Medical Crisis May have Caused Fatal Crash

Authorities in Cheboygan County responded to multiple car crashes over the holiday weekend, including one where a medical crisis may have caused the crash that killed a northern Michigan Driver.

That’s according to the Cheboygan County Sheriff, who says deputies responded to the single vehicle accident on Heilman Road near Brandau Road on Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly after 5:30 in the morning.

Deputies say a Ford Ranger driven by 59-year-old Brian Goode of Levering was northbound on Heilman Road when it veered across the centerline and ran off the road, hitting a tree.

Cheboygan County Sheriff Clarmont says that at this time investigators believe Goode suffered a medical crisis, leading to the accident.

However the crash remains under investigation.