Police in Grand Traverse County Investigating ATM Thefts

Police in Grand Traverse County are investigating the theft of several ATMs from hotels.

Last Friday the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and the Traverse City Police Department received complaints of a man stealing ATMs from two separate hotels.

One of the hotels was in East Bay Township and the other was in Traverse City.

In both cases police say the suspect said they a service repair technician for the machines.

He told hotel staff that the ATMs were outdated and needed to be replaced.

The suspect left behind crates that were said to contain the new machines, but they were actually empty.

Police say the suspect was described as a white male, 6’2″ tall, weighing 280lbs, with dark hair and a beard.

He was wearing a dark blue work uniform, baseball hat, glasses, and was driving a dark colored early to mid 2000’s four door Chevrolet pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact either the sheriff’s office or Traverse City police.