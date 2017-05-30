Kalkaska County Sheriff Asks for Public’s Help in Locating Vandals

And in Kalkaska County —

The Sheriff’s Office is asking help for your help in locating the people who vandalized a local ball field.

Sometime either last Thursday or Friday the sheriff’s office says someone spray painted an obscene phrase inside one of the dugouts at the County fields.

Multiple agencies and community members have put considerable time and money into getting the fields ready for kids to play in.

And over the next month kids will be playing games and using those dugouts five nights a week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.