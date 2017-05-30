Ludington Man Accused of Breaking into home, Assaulting People Inside

A Ludington man is in custody after police say he broke into a home and assaulted several people inside.

It happened last Friday at a home in the 3300 block of W. Johnson in Mason County’s Amber Township shortly after 6 o’clock in the morning.

That’s where the sheriff’s office says the 41-year-old suspect entered into a home and assaulted two men and a woman who were inside.

The suspect had reportedly been in a relationship with the woman and learned that she was at the home with another man.

He broke into the home and began a fight with the woman.

The other man and his brother who were at the home tried to break up the fight, but they were also allegedly assaulted.

During the fight a door and a lamp were broken.

The suspect has been charged with home invasion, a 20-year felony, two counts of assault, domestic violence, extortion, and damaged property less than $200.

He was arrested and lodged in the Mason County Jail.