This week’s Person Of The Week is MI News 26’s youngest Person of the week.

Banning McMahon is 4 years old and the youngest helper for the Cadillac Backpack Program.

He helps by packing supplies to be shipped.

Once the supplies are ready, Banning helps his dad deliver by opening and holding the doors.

Banning was excited to be nominated and is thankful for the honor.

For his work providing food and supplies to local children Banning McMahon receives this weeks title of person of the week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community — whether that’s by getting involved with a non-profit, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”