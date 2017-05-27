Mitchell State Park Campgrounds Full for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend marks the beginning of summer across Northern Michigan, and people from across the state are taking advantage of local campgrounds.

Supervisors at the Mitchell State Park say 100 Percent of the park’s campgrounds are full for the holiday weekend.

RVs, Travel Trailers, and tents packed the campgrounds.

Campers soaked in the nice weather, fishing, riding bikes, jet skiing, playing ball, and relaxing.

One family from the Ann Arbor areas makes it a point to camp, and chose Mitchell State Park.

Supervisors say that the park stays packed around Holidays.