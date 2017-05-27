23rd Annual Elk Rapids Arts & Crafts Fair Held On Saturday

More than 70 artisans packed the streets of Elk Rapids this weekend.

The 23rd annual Arts & Crafts Fair was held for several hours on Saturday.

People from across Michigan gathered to showcase and sell their work.

Paintings, jewelry, ceramics, metal work, and more lined River Street in the heart of the village.

Several artisans have been coming to this fair for years and were excited to return, but others came for the first time.

This fair is the first of three that will be held in Elk Rapids this summer.