Wexford/Missaukee CTC Hosts Mock Car Accident

On Friday students at the Wexford Missaukee Career Tech Center got a unique lesson outside their classrooms.

Hosted by the Public Safety Class and assisted by local emergency services, a mock car accident was staged in the parking lot.

Public Safety students played the role of first responders and assessed the scene before calling for other services.

Once local emergency services arrived, the scene became a learning experience as they watched firefighters and EMS work the accident.

This experience helps everyone learn and practice something new.

The goal of the mock accident is to show everyone involved a realistic situation of what could happen.