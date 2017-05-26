Grant Allows Lake City Schools to Purchase New Technology

The addition of cutting edge equipment, is making Lake City’s Industrial Technology program a state of the art training facility.

Recently, the program was awarded $1,493.99 from the Missaukee Area Community Foundation, a geographic component fund of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation for the purchase of a 3D Printer.

According to teacher Chuck Boyer, the 3D printer is being used heavily in the Engineering/Manufacturing class. This class focuses on teaching students drafting skills through the use of a Computer Aided Drawing (CAD) software.

These skills are then expanded on, as students use the 3D printer and the CNC router to build various prototypes. The CNC router was also a new addition to the program this year. The CNC router allows students to design tool paths on the computer and then cut out prototypes almost instantly on the machine. The CNC and 3D printing technology are very similar to those used of various industries around our area and the entire nation.

The Engineering/Manufacturing classes have had the opportunity to see both of these technologies used in industry over the last two school years, while touring local businesses. Last year the class visited Bohning Company, where they were able to see how 3D printing is used to make prototypes. This year the class visited Lake City Manufacturing and saw various different CNC applications.

Making connections between local industries and what is done in their class, is an integral part of the Industrial Technology program.

Many of the projects made this year were put on display recently at Lake City Area School’s annual Fine Art Fare. At the Fine Arts Fair, Engineering/Manufacturing students demonstrated the use of the 3D Printer to hundreds of community members. They showed visitors both the operation of the machine and how parts are designed using a CAD software.

Instructor Chuck Boyer feels that this class meets several different student needs. It really addresses a need for students who wish to pursue degrees in Engineering, by giving them hands on experience using technology that they will see in industry. The class is also designed to give students skills who are looking at various technical schools or may decide to directly enter the workforce upon graduation.

The teacher feels that learning theory on a computer is great, but actually applying ideas and making prototypes, on cutting edge equipment, is most important. Students need to be able to go through the complete design process.

Often times that means making a prototype that does not work or is incorrect. Making mistakes and then re-designing is where some of the deepest learning happens. Chuck Boyer hopes to continue to expand his program in the years to come, in order to best prepare students for future careers.