Road Project on M-72 Starts after Holiday Weekend

After the holiday weekend drivers in Kalkaska County will need to prepare for delays as a road project gets under way.

Starting on Tuesday May 30th, MDOT plans to invest $2.4 million to resurface nearly 17 miles of M-72.

Crews will start from US-131 to the Kalkaska and Crawford County line.

They will be doing a double-layer of chip sealing, which will begin with pavement repairs.

The work will require lane closures with flag control during daytime hours.

The project will also see the installation of new centerline rumble strips, which are designed to alert drivers if they drift into the opposite lane.

The work is expected to begin on Tuesday May 30th and last all summer, wrapping up on August 31st.