Mason County Woman Accused of Delivery of Marijuana

A woman was charged with multiple drug related offenses, including delivery of marijuana.

In April SSCENT detectives started an investigation on 1st Street in Ludington.

Information from that investigation led detectives to a home in the 500 block of 5th Street.

Detectives searched that home and as a result of that search, charges were authorized against 60-year-old Janis Rider.

Ludington Police arrested her on Wednesday.

Rider was arraigned on Thursday where she faces charges of delivery of marijuana, possession marijuana, and possession of tramadol.

SSCENT says the most serious charge is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Rider has posted bond out of the Mason County Jail.