Ludington Man Charged with Possession of Cocaine

A Ludington man was recently charged with possession of cocaine.

It started earlier this month when SSCENT Detectives were assisting the Michigan Department of Corrections with an investigation in the 400 block of 6th Street in Ludington.

During that investigation detectives say a Ludington man was found to be violating the conditions of his probation.

SSCENT continued to investigate and say they located cocaine.

The man, 37-year-old Elrico Brooks of Ludington, was arrested for violating probation.

When he was arraigned on Thursday he was also charged with possession of cocaine.

Police also say a habitual offender fourth offense has been placed on the warrant.

The possession charge is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison, however, with the habitual offender notice, the charge is enhanced to a 15-year felony.

Brooks is lodged in the Mason County Jail.