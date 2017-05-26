Man Accused of Creating Fake Accounts to Frame Ex-Girlfriend

On Tuesday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post completed a one year investigation by making an arrest.

39-year-old Michael Haven Richardson, is facing charges for trying to frame his ex-girlfriend.

The case originated when Richardson called to make a complaint that his ex-girlfriend had opened up a Paypal account in his name.

Troopers conducted an investigation, and found evidence that suggested Richardson had fraudulently created the account to get his ex-girlfriend in trouble.

The Alpena County Prosecutor’s office authorized the 3 count warrant, count 1 and 2 are both Felonies punishable by 5 years in prison, and count 3 is a misdemeanor punishable up to a 1 year.

Richardson was lodged in the Alpena County Jail.