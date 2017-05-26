Person Hit in Head with Metal Pipe During Assault in Mason County

Two people were taken to the hospital after a suspect was allegedly ramming vehicles in Mason County.

It happened on Thursday at a home in the 100 block of North Amber Road in Mason County’s Amber Township.

That’s where the sheriff’s office says a man was ramming cars at the home with his vehicle.

During the incident, which involved four suspects, one of the suspect was allegedly hit in the head with a metal pipe and other was hit in the hand.

Both suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment and the suspect with the head injury was flown to Butterworth in Grand Rapids.

The incident remains under investigation.