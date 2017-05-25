Wexford/Missaukee CTC Receives Grants to Help Students Pay for Driver’s Education

Many more students in the Cadillac area will have the opportunity to take driver’s education courses, thanks to recent grants received by the Wexford/Missaukee CTC.

The grants are from the Cadillac & Kellog for Youth Committee and the Cadillac Area Women’s Giving Circle.

Due to the cost of training and other factors, many students are waiting until they are 18-years-old to take the written and road skills tests.

The grants are being used to offer economically disadvantaged high school students an opportunity to do driver’s education training and testing.

A survey of last year’s graduating seniors found that a significant number of students did not have a license, which the CTC says can be a barrier to future employment.

In order to help prepare students for future careers, the CTC says they are doing what they can to help ensure all students have the necessary tools to become successfully employed.