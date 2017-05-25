Meceola Dispatch Warns of 911 Apps that Allegedly Help Connect with Dispatch

911 is just three numbers to enter into your phone but many apps exist that say they can help you dial in an emergency.

However the Meceola Consolidated Central Dispatch Authority says many of those apps are just gimmicks that don’t actually help with the call.

Meceola Dispatch says that many of the apps claim to send more information to the dispatch center. But in reality dispatch couldn’t accept the information sent by an unknown app.

They also say the app could interfere with 911 getting your correct location or call back number.

Meceola Dispatch says calling 911 is fast and easy and cell phones are required to make getting through to 911 easy and accurate.

They ask that you don’t fall for gimmicks, an emergency is not the time to discover an app with flashy colors just ruined your chance to get help.