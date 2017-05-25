MDOT Lifts Many Work Zone Traffic Restrictions for Holiday Travelers

In an effort to help ease holiday travel this Memorial Day, MDOT plans to lift restrictions on nearly 70% of their current road and bridge projects across the state.

AAA of Michigan estimates that more than 1.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more this weekend, an increase of 2.5% from last year.

But not all of the work zone restrictions will be lifted, only 78 out of MDOT’s current 111 projects statewide will see the lift.

In our region, the Old 131 from Boon Road to Manton will remain closed.

The detour along US-31 in Emmet County north of Pellston will remain in place, and US-31 in Traverse City will still have only one lane open over the Boardman River.

The following is a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during the Memorial Day weekend. If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location.

Upper Peninsula

– M-94, Marquette County, is closed at the Chocolay River with a posted detour.

– M-553, Marquette County, has lane shifts and narrow lanes north of County Road 480.

– US-2, Delta County, has one lane open in each direction between County Road 426 and 18.3 Road.

– US-2, Dickinson County, has one lane open in each direction between Pine Mountain Road and Moon Lake Road.

– US-41 in Hancock, Houghton County, has one lane open in each direction between Reservation Street and the Portage Lake Lift Bridge. The ramp to M-26 is closed with posted northbound and southbound detours.

– US-41 in Marquette, Marquette County, has one lane open in each direction between McClellan Avenue and Front Street.

For more information, contact MDOT Superior Region Communications Representative Dan Weingarten at 906-250-4809. Follow the Superior Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_UP.

Northern Lower Peninsula

- I-75, Ogemaw County, will have traffic shifts and merges south of West Branch. The northbound I-75 Rest Area will be closed.

– Old US-131, Wexford County, is closed between Cadillac and Manton, and is detoured via Boon Road, US-131, and M-42/US-131 Business Route.

– US-31, Emmet County, is closed north of Pellston and detoured on M-68, I-75, and East Levering Road.

– US-31 in Traverse City, Grand Traverse County, has one lane open in each direction over the Boardman River.

For more information, contact MDOT North Region Communications Representative James Lake at 906-250-0993. Follow the North Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_Traverse.

West Michigan

– I-196 in Grandville/Georgetown Township, Kent County, will have the westbound ramp to westbound M-121 (Chicago Drive) closed due to local sewer work. Detour posted.

– US-31 Business Route (Colby Road), Muskegon County, is closed between Franklin and Lake streets. Detour posted.

– US-131, Kent County, has a split-merge traffic shift between 14 Mile and 17 Mile roads with two lanes open in each direction (two northbound lanes and one southbound lane on the northbound side, and one southbound lane on the southbound side).

For more information, contact MDOT Grand Region Communications Representative John Richard at 616-262-1565. Follow the Grand Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_West.

Southwest Michigan

- Blue Star Highway in South Haven, Van Buren County, is closed over the Black River with a posted detour.

– I-94, Berrien County, has the eastbound lanes shifted from Hennessey Road to the Van Buren County line.

– I-94, Berrien County, has two eastbound lanes open from Bridgman (Exit 16) to Stevensville (Exit 23).

– I-94, Van Buren County, has two lanes open in each direction over the Paw Paw River with a traffic shift.

– I-196 Business Loop, Van Buren County, has traffic shifted at Blue Star Highway in South Haven.

– M-99 in Albion, Calhoun County, is closed and detoured.

For more information, contact MDOT Southwest Region Communications Representative Nick Schirripa at 269-208-7829. Follow the Southwest Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_Southwest .

Central Michigan and Thumb

- Wheeler Road, Bay County, will be closed at M-13 with traffic detoured on Monitor Road, Wilder Road, and 2 Mile Road.

– I-75/I-675 interchange, Saginaw County, has lane closures and traffic shifts at the north junction between Exit 154 and Exit 160. Three lanes will be open in the peak direction of travel with a moveable barrier wall.

– M-24, Lapeer County, has traffic shifts and lane closures in effect from Nepessing Road to Davis Lake Road. One lane will be open in each direction.

– M-57 in Clio, Genesee County, has lane closures to accommodate city work. One lane will be open in each direction.

– M-83 in Frankenmuth, Saginaw County, has one lane open in each direction over the Cass River.

– US-127 Business Route in Mt. Pleasant, Isabella County, is closed at North Mission Road with traffic detoured to M-20 (Pickard Road) and US-127.

For more information, contact MDOT Bay Region Communications Representative Jocelyn Hall at 989-245-7117. Follow the Bay Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_Bay.

Southern Michigan

- I-94 Business Loop (Michigan Avenue) in Jackson, Jackson County, will have one eastbound lane open with westbound traffic detoured between Brown Street and Steward Avenue.

– US-23, Washtenaw and Livingston counties, will have traffic shifted between 8 Mile Road and Barker Road, with ramp closures.

For more information, contact MDOT University Region Communications Representative Kari Arend at 517-206-1609. Follow the University Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_LanJxn and www.twitter.com/MDOT_A2.

Metro Detroit

Wayne County

- The Calvert Avenue bridge will be closed over M-10 for bridge construction.

– I-75 has all southbound lanes closed between Springwells Street and Northline Road for bridge work.

– I-75 will have up to two southbound lanes closed at night at West Road.

– I-75 will have the following closures at M-10 with detours posted:

– Northbound I-75 ramp to northbound M-10,

– Southbound I-75 ramp to southbound M-10, and

– Northbound I-75 service drive and ramp at northbound M-10.

Macomb County

– M-59 will have two eastbound lanes open at night from Delco Boulevard to Garfield Road.

Oakland County

– I-75 has two lanes open in each direction with two-way traffic sharing the northbound lanes between M-59 and Coolidge Highway. In addition, the following ramps are closed and detoured:

– Eastbound M-59 ramp to southbound I-75,

– Eastbound I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) ramp to northbound I-75,

– Northbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road), and

– Southbound I-75 ramps to and from Adams Road.

– M-5 has all northbound lanes closed between 12 Mile Road and Pontiac Trail. 13 Mile, 14 Mile, and Maple roads will all have one lane open in each direction at intersections with M-5. The southbound M-5 indirect left-turn lanes to eastbound 14 Mile Road and eastbound 13 Mile Road are closed.